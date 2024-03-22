Max and Will Pycroft launched Pycroft Property Management during the pandemic, believing they could do a better job than ones they had experienced.

Will, 27, is an electrical engineer, previously with Nestle in York. Max, 25, was previously an accountant.

The brothers believe this a perfect combination as Will’s experience in project management ensures projects are fulfilled on time and within cost. Max’s background, they say, gives him a keen eye for detail and strategic mindset to also ensure budgets are met.

Will told the Press: “We’ve embarked on a mission to revolutionise the letting industry from the ground up. We’re tired of the stigma surrounding landlords and letting agents, tired of the perception that they are unfair, unreliable, and solely focused on money.

“We want to challenge this narrative, to prove that ethical practices and genuine care for our clients could coexist with profitability.

“Our unique selling point lies in our commitment to transparency, fairness, and reliability.”

“What sets us apart is our dedication to putting people first. Whether you’re a landlord entrusting us with your property investment or a tenant seeking a place truly call home, your needs are, and always will be, our top priority. We believe in building genuine relationships, fostering trust, and going above and beyond to deliver results that exceed expectations.”

All this means the business has grown faster than expectations and receiving 5-star ratings on Google.

Will says Pycroft Property Management has exciting plans for the future.

“We’re exploring new technologies and digital platforms to streamline our processes and provide an even more seamless experience for our clients. We’re always keeping a close eye on industry trends and developments, adapting our approach to stay ahead of the curve and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

He added: “People should be interested in us because we’re not just another letting agency – we’re a team of passionate individuals dedicated to making a positive impact to the lettings industry. We’re here to help everyone get the most out of their property.”

Indeed, and as local lads keen to do their best for the city, they have renovated one of their investment properties and given it to the local care company on a long-term deal.