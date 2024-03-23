A public meeting has been organised for residents in Tang Hall to discuss recent fires set in and around Hull Road Park in Alcuin Avenue.

Hull Road Labour ward councillor Michael Pavlovic said a meeting has been organised at Cornerhouse church in Millfield Lane to start at 6pm on Wednesday, April 3.

Cornerstone church in Millfield Lane (Image: Google Street View)

As The Press has previously reported, there have been a number of fires in Alcuin Avenue - in particular at the park and St Nick's nature reserve.

Cllr Pavlovic said: "I have been in liaison with the police commander and the area commander and that's why they have stepped up patrols in the area.

"I would urge people to come along to the public meeting and air their views.

"Police are actively increasing patrols and they will act robustly when they find evidence of who is involved.

"The council will do all that it can to restore things, including holding a public meeting where people will be able to raise their concerns.

"The residents of Tang Hall are rightly devastated and the vast majority of residents just want to live their lives, but this gang of young children and they are children - aged between 11 and 16 - are ruining things and frightening people, but we are determined it will stop.

"If anybody is aware of the children who are doing this then please call Crimestoppers anonymously."

Cllr Pavlovic said that damaged caused in the park is costing the tax payer thousands of pounds - the roof has been ripped off the pavilion, as well as trellis, planters and the vegetable plot all being ransacked.

Hull Road Park in Alcuin Avenue (Image: Newsquest)

As The Press reported earlier in the week, Cllr Pavlovic said: "It's been like the wild west down there. It's a group of young kids and I have got several names that I have now shared with the police.

"It's the same kids doing all the damage and they are completely out of control. They have been putting fireworks in bins and setting them alight.

"They have run out of bins to burn in the park and have moved on to people's wheelie bins now," said Cllr Pavlovic."

There have been a spate of fires in recent days and weeks (Image: Archant)

North Yorkshire Police has said that there will be more officers on patrol in Tang Hall.

A police spokesman said: "Arson is a serious offence with potentially life-threatening consequences. We urge anyone with information about these incidents to come forward and assist us in our investigation.

"Our officers are increasing patrols in affected areas to deter further anti-social behaviour and provide reassurance to residents. If you witness any suspicious behaviour, please report it to us immediately.

"In an emergency or if a crime is in progress, always dial 999. For non-emergencies, you can reach us on 101."

Police say they are increasing patrols (Image: NORTHUMBRIA POLICE)