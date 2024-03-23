Four years ago today (Saturday, March 23) millions of people were told to stay at home as the UK entered its first lockdown amid fears over the coronavirus disease.

Kelly Goscinksi lost her mother Angela in January 2021 when restrictions were still in place to protect people from the disease.

She died aged 55 in hospital due to complications after surgery.

Ms Goscinksi described her mother – a mother of three and grandmother of six from Strensall – as the “heartbeat” to her family.

Angela Goscinksi (Image: Family)

“She was just everything to us,” the 34-year-old told The Press. “She kept us all going.

“Every other day I’d see her, we’d speak every day.

“She was just an amazing mum, an amazing grandma.

“(Her death) ruined our lives.”

Ms Goscinksi, from Upper Poppleton, said she tested positive for Covid while her mother was in hospital so couldn’t say goodbye to her in person.

“We weren’t allowed to be by her side until she actually passed – I had to say bye to my mum on Facetime.”

Ms Goscinksi added that Covid restrictions remained in place at her mother’s funeral so they couldn’t get close to her there either.

Angela Goscinksi's funeral with Covid restrictions in place (Image: Family)

“They even put a big red rope up so we couldn’t go near her (at her funeral),” she said. “It was just awful.”

Three years on she said the pain of not saying goodbye has not left her.

Fury at Partygate scandal

When news broke about the Partygate scandal Ms Goscinksi said she was “furious”.

The scandal revealed how lockdown rules restricting people from having social gatherings were not always followed by the party that set them.

It was one of the major factors that saw the resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and saw much criticism aimed at the Conservative-led government.

“I was devastated, heartbroken, and so angry with them all with what they were doing – having parties while we were being kept away from our loved ones,” Ms Goscinksi said.

The UK Covid inquiry – examining the UK’s preparedness and response to the pandemic – continues.

First York Covid cases create media storm in city

Two months before the UK entered its first lockdown two guests were taken ill at Staycity aparthotel next to York Barbican.

The hotel found itself at the centre of a media storm as fears grew about the pair having coronavirus.

Two women wearing face masks leave the Staycity Hotel in January 2020 (Image: Danny Lawson/PA)

And the fears were right – tests quickly confirmed they were the first people in the UK to contract the disease.

It signalled that life as most people knew it was about to change.

And four years on the impact of the pandemic can still be seen.