Saphire Greenfield-Bell, 13, who is part of the 36th Girl Guiding Group of York, is representing both the city and her unit at the creator collective panel in London.

She applied for her role on the panel by writing a short piece about her love for social media then recording a vlog – an effort which was rewarded with an invite to join the team.

According to the Girl Guides, the Creator Collective is a group of 22 Girlguiding young members from across the UK who are helping the organisation represent girls authentically in their communications.

They’ll shape the content that’s shared on Girlguiding’s social media channels and get the chance to make content themselves, with key support from Girlguiding’s expert staff.

At the event, the girls created videos that will be posted on social media by the Girl Guiding team and met with influencer ‘Seren’ for a masterclass. All guides will be involved for the next year and will travel down to London to attend events and workshops.

When speaking about her time at the event, Saphire said: “This weekend I was lucky to meet some amazing girls and influencers at Girlguiding HQ.

"We had a great time and I can’t wait to see what the future brings for us.”

Saphire in her girl guiding glasses at the creator collective event in London (Image: Provided)

Saphire has been involved in Girl Guiding since she was four and considers it to be an important part of her life. Her unit will soon be turning 70 with a sleepover in uniforms of the past planned to celebrate and pay homage to the girls who came before.

Saphire’s mum Cheryl said: “Girl Guiding has shaped the person that she’s [Saphire] becoming. I just want to promote it as it’s been so fantastic.

"As a parent, I think it’s just fantastic.”