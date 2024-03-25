Victoria Poyner, dentist at Hopkins and Poyner Dental Practice in High Petergate, wrote to patients to say she is stepping way from the NHS so she can “continue to provide” her patients with “the time and care they deserve”.

From September 1 the dentist will offer private dentistry only.

The letter outlines a Denplan payment scheme – priced at £17.33 per month – to help patients “budget” dental care and offer savings on private fees.

“As a highly valued patient I very much hope you will choose to remain in my care, however, I do understand this may not be an option for everyone,” it adds.

“If you choose not to register with Denplan Essentials but would still like to see me at your appointments, you will pay our private fees at each appointment.

Hopkins and Poyner Dental Practice in High Petergate (Image: Newsquest)

“NHS treatment will still be available with another dentist at this practice.”

The practice hopes to have an NHS dentist in place in “around nine months’ time”, the letter says.

A relative of one patient at Hopkins and Poyner – who wished to remain anonymous – told The Press: “This is a real blow financially for my relative.

“The private Denplan scheme costs £17.33 per month, which works out at more than £200 a year."

Hopkins and Poyner Dental Practice in High Petergate (Image: Newsquest)

They added that Dr Poyner’s decision to move away from the NHS came as the health service continues to feel strain nationally.

“This just seems symptomatic of a general collapse in the NHS over recent years under this government, which partly explains why I, for one, certainly won’t be voting Tory at the next election,” they said.

Government's response to dental crisis is 'disgraceful', says York MP

Rachael Maskell, York Central MP, told The Press she “crossed examined” Dental Minister Dame Andrea Leadsom this week over her “flawed recover plan”.

The Labour MP added that she was “able to ascertain that there is no new money set aside to support NHS dentistry and no plan to reform the NHS contract in the near future, waiting until after the general election, and a new government is in place”.

Rachael Maskell, York Central MP (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“This is a disgraceful response to the dental crisis and sits behind the reason as to why so many dental practices are handing back their NHS contracts and going private,” she said.

“New patients are being asked to wait up to seven years for a dental appointment in York, by which time tooth decay has set in,” Ms Maskell continued.

"Poor oral health is now recognised as a major point of infection and resulting in patients needing the NHS for wider services due to other bacteria-based disease like sepsis. The failure to sort out NHS dentistry is a disgraceful stain on this government’s legacy."

Recovery plan will create 2.5 million more dental appointments, says Department of Health

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Our recovery plan will create 2.5 million more dental appointments this year by offering cash incentives to dentists taking on new NHS patients and golden hellos of up to £20,000 to encourage dentists to work in underserved areas.

“Backed by £200 million in 2024/25, the fully funded plan will support practices to deliver on their obligations and provide more NHS care for patients.

Read next: ANOTHER York dental practice turns its back on NHS patients

“The government already invests more than £3 billion each year to support NHS dentistry, and we are starting to see progress. Last year, 1.7 million more adults and around 800,000 more children saw an NHS dentist compared to the previous year.

“The government is also developing further recommendations for dental contract reform to reflect the care needed by different patients.”

Hopkins and Poyner Dental Practice declined to comment.