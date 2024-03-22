McClarrons, an independent insurance broker, has recently purchased a new office space in Malton having outgrown their prominent premises in the town’s Market Place. The company, which has been operating since 1988, hopes to move into the former BMW site on York Road before the end of the year following a full refurbishment. The new premises promises a spacious and modern work environment for its employees, partners and clients to benefit from.

The move reflects McClarrons' commitment to staying in Malton, where it supports numerous local community events, initiatives and businesses. The new office will provide a more modern, spacious and open working environment, as well as catering for the business’s hybrid working roles and accommodates the growth that McClarrons has experienced and looks to build upon.

Sean McClarron, Executive Chairman of McClarrons, said: "We are delighted to have purchased this prominent new office space in Malton, which is a significant milestone for our business. We have always been proud to be based in Malton, and we wanted to remain here as we expand and develop our services and team.”

The new office, which covers an area of 10,000 square feet, will be refurbished and fitted out to meet McClarrons' needs and standards and will feature a large breakout and social area, numerous boardrooms and plenty of open and bright office space. The site also has ample parking space and is conveniently located near the A64, train station and is on local bus routes.

Garry Davies, Managing Director said: “We are excited to be able to provide a more comfortable and flexible work environment for our team to collaborate, develop and succeed in their roles and a more welcoming and professional space for our clients and partners. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new Malton home and continuing to provide the high-quality service and advice that we pride ourselves on."

As well as occupying the main building, there will also be the opportunity for other local businesses in need of space to rent out separate units, as well as the adjoining former Mini premises to be rented out to a motor trade business. The units, which range from 100 to 5,000 square feet, are ideal for small and medium-sized enterprises in need of premises or those in need of storage. The hopes are that by letting these units, they will be able to support the local economy and create a hub of activity on the site.

McClarrons, which has another office in Hull and remote workers across the country, provides independent insurance advice and can arrange insurance solutions for individuals and businesses, with their specialist expertise in rural, care & social welfare, commercial and private clients. The company also provides risk and claims management services to support clients throughout the year.