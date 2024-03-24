The cases of three drivers were heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court.

Mark Belleh, 44, of Oldman Court, Foxwood, York, was convicted of speeding on the A64 near Heslington. He was fined £232 and ordered to pay a £62 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. He was given three penalty points.

Iwona Alina Szoltysek, 56, of Mill Close, Monk Fryston, was convicted of speeding at Whitwell Hill on the A64 between York and Malton. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. She was given three penalty points.

John Thomas Stephan Marshall, 35, of Doncaster Road, Brayton, was convicted of driving without a licence in Selby, fined £220, ordered to pay an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

The case of the fourth motorist was heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Steven Worsley, 56, of Sandfield Terrace, Tadcaster, was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Walton near Tadcaster. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.