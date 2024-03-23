Luke Pearson, 31, of Fossway, York, was jailed for 24 weeks. He pleaded guilty to burglary of a Co-op store stealing items worth £440.30, burglary of Sainsbury’s in Piccadilly, stealing alcohol worth £159.50, shoplifting from the Co-op shop in Paragon Street, York and Home Bargains on Foss Islands Road, York and assaulting a woman at Home Bargains.

He must pay £150 compensation to the woman, £244 compensation to the Co-op, £79.50 compensation to Sainsbury’s and £80 to Home Bargains.

Paul Moehr, 50, of St Johns Road, Bishop Monkton near Harrogate, was jailed for 26 weeks and banned from driving for 89 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, failure to provide a breath sample when suspected of drink driving, driving without insurance and obstructing police in Ripon. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Bradley Hardcastle, 24, of Somerville Road, Birmingham was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to theft from the Co-op on Stonebow and criminal damage in Bradford. He was ordered to pay £635.44 compensation.

Mark Ainsley, 34, of Birstwith Drive, Acomb, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to cannabis driving, careless driving, driving without insurance, and driving without licence, at Blubberhouses on the A59. He was banned from driving for 30 months.