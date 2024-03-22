Rev Cllr Chris Cullwick was there at Archbishop Holgate's CE School in Badger Hill for the opening night of Sister Act - the musical comedy smash based hit on the hit 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Dame Maggie Smith.

Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken the musical was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Whoopi Goldberg in the film

Molly Newton, arts and culture lead at Archbishop Holgate's, who directed and produced the show, said pupils from Years 7-13 were involved in the show.

She said: "We were also lucky enough to have a workshop from West End actress Cleopatra Muchemwa in the weeks running up to the show to prepare the cast for the performances.

"The cast, crew and band have put in over 120 rehearsal hours over the last 3 months and were rightly proud of their hard work.

"I couldn't be more proud of the students and staff involved."

The performance of Sister Act at Archbishop Holgate's CE School in York (Image: Supplied)

Rev Cullwick said: "Thank you so much for inviting us and arranging for us to be there. We are so pleased to have been able to witness such an incredible performance.

"Huge congratulations to everyone involved - every performer, musician and crew member, not to mention the army of costume makers, set builders and the amazing production team. Most especially congratulations to the school and all the staff who are involved.

"What a wonderful achievement and what an incredible credit to the school.

"Everyone who is involved in this enterprise should be extremely proud of what they have produced together. Well done."

Rev Chris Cullwick spoke after the event

Head teacher Andrew Daly said: "Following on from the fantastic effort last year with Fame, we were delighted to once again put on a show involving students across all year groups and making memories that will last a lifetime.

"The students and staff have worked tirelessly for months on stage, in the band and behind the scenes to create something that we are immensely proud of and I was thrilled to see the students being so incredibly successful after all their effort and hard work."

Andrew Daly

The performance of Sister Act at Archbishop Holgate's CE School in York (Image: Supplied)