A CRASH in a York village has left a motorbike rider in hospital.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.15pm last night (March 21) after reports of a crash in Sutton on the Forest.
A service spokesman said: “Easingwold crews assisted Police and Ambulance with a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car.
“Nobody was trapped.
“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by road ambulance with non serious injuries.
“We aided in the lifting of casualty onto a spinal board.
“Fire crews assisted with clearing up debris off the road and soaking up large fuel spillage on the road.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article