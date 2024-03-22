North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.15pm last night (March 21) after reports of a crash in Sutton on the Forest.

A service spokesman said: “Easingwold crews assisted Police and Ambulance with a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

“Nobody was trapped.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by road ambulance with non serious injuries.

“We aided in the lifting of casualty onto a spinal board.

“Fire crews assisted with clearing up debris off the road and soaking up large fuel spillage on the road.”