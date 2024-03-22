The county’s police say that on Wednesday (March 20) two suspected shoplifters were arrested in separate incidents in Scarborough.

At about midday, PC Nick Patrick arrested a man, suspected of stealing an item from B&M in the Balmoral Centre in Westborough for a shop theft. Police say the item was also recovered and a 36-year-old man is due to be charged to attend court soon.

Then, at just after 5pm, CCTV operators reported a man to have committed a shop theft and was running from a store in Newborough. Officers were on scene quickly and a 44-year-old man was arrested further down the road.

Another shop also reported a theft by the same man, and he is now currently in custody for both thefts and damage to a police van.

PC Begin, a policing constable for the town centre said: “We are working with our retail businesses to apprehend thieves who target our shops.

“We have dedicated officers who work with the anti-theft group to prevent theft and deter criminality in our town. We want our town to be a safer place to visit.”