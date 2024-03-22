TWO men have been arrested suspected of shoplifting in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police say that on Wednesday (March 20) two suspected shoplifters were arrested in separate incidents in Scarborough.
At about midday, PC Nick Patrick arrested a man, suspected of stealing an item from B&M in the Balmoral Centre in Westborough for a shop theft. Police say the item was also recovered and a 36-year-old man is due to be charged to attend court soon.
Then, at just after 5pm, CCTV operators reported a man to have committed a shop theft and was running from a store in Newborough. Officers were on scene quickly and a 44-year-old man was arrested further down the road.
Another shop also reported a theft by the same man, and he is now currently in custody for both thefts and damage to a police van.
PC Begin, a policing constable for the town centre said: “We are working with our retail businesses to apprehend thieves who target our shops.
“We have dedicated officers who work with the anti-theft group to prevent theft and deter criminality in our town. We want our town to be a safer place to visit.”
