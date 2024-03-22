The college’s governing body said it made the announcement following a thorough search and selection process over recent months.

Mr Merry had been serving as acting chief executive and principal since October 2023, after Lee Probert stepped down from the role due to ill health.

Ken Merry said: “I’m delighted to lead the wonderful York College & University Centre.

“I thank the board of governors for putting their faith in me and allowing me to build on the great work we have already started during the last six months."

The new boss was initially appointed as the college’s deputy chief executive and principal in June of last year.

Confirming the appointment, Ian Looker, chair of governors, said: “We are delighted to announce Ken’s appointment.

“The governors have been impressed with the leadership he has provided to date and are confident that he will continue to provide the right leadership for York College in the future, reflecting its core values and leading it towards a successful future.”

Mr Merry was formerly vice-president for quality and Barnsley College and has also served as an Ofsted inspector.