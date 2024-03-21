Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing teenager who officers believe could be in York.
Becky, 14, has been missing from her home in Shildon, County Durham, since 6.35pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 20).
Durham Constabulary believes she was last seen at 2.05pm that day.
Becky – who also links to Leeds – is described as 5ft 5in tall with long hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top with frilly bits on the arm, white leggings with blue, brown and orange stripes, and red and black Nike trainers. She was also carrying a yellow JD drawstring bag.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 399 of March 20.
