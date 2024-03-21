Becky, 14, has been missing from her home in Shildon, County Durham, since 6.35pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 20).

Durham Constabulary believes she was last seen at 2.05pm that day.

Becky – who also links to Leeds – is described as 5ft 5in tall with long hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top with frilly bits on the arm, white leggings with blue, brown and orange stripes, and red and black Nike trainers. She was also carrying a yellow JD drawstring bag.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 399 of March 20.