It was the second time in three years Adam John Humpherson, 37, has been jailed for bad driving in the same area of York.

He was also before York Crown Court for stealing alcohol from a shop and drinking it immediately outside where shop staff could see him and openly stealing alcohol from another shop where he told staff: “Don’t touch me or I will do you in.”

Recorder Andrew Dallas told Humpherson: “These offences, in their totality, are too serious for anything other than an immediate custodial sentence to be imposed.”

Humpherson, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, theft of a car and shop theft, all committed on July 30 2023, and shop theft committed on October 28.

He was jailed for 14 months, banned from driving for three years and seven months and must take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

Jonathan Foy, prosecuting, said Humpherson was jailed for 14 months and banned from driving in 2021 for dangerous driving in a police pursuit during which he drove the wrong way along the A64 York Outer Ring Road.

He was still banned from driving on July 30 last year when police spotted him driving on Tadcaster Road at 11pm in a Renault Clio he had stolen 40 minutes earlier from Gillygate. He ignored their order to stop and set off towards the city centre at speed.

According to a video taken from a pursuing police car, he reached 60mph on one point. He then turned right into residential roads lined with parked cars, some of which were so narrow there was only room for one car to drive.

Mr Foy said this part of the pursuit was similar to part of the route Humpherson had taken in the 2021 case.

Humpherson drove west along Nunnery Lane, jumped a red light at the crossroads outside Micklegate Bar where he turned left, tried to do a U-turn and was boxed in by the police cars.

He rammed one of the police cars but was unable to escape.

Mr Foy said at 10.10pm the same evening, Humpherson had gone into Sainsbury’s in Clifton, taken two bottles of wine and some pre-mixed gin and tonic and left without paying, telling shop staff: “Don’t touch me or I will do you in.”

Following his arrest and release, he had stolen alcohol from the Co-op in Stonebow and sat outside within view of shop staff, drinking it.

For him, Emily Hassell said he couldn’t explain why he had committed the offences which had been “opportunistic”.

The key had been left in the Renault Clio’s ignition, said the barrister.

He had mental health problems and didn’t have a stable address.