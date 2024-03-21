A LARGE quantity of drugs have been seized in York.
North Yorkshire Police say that yesterday (March 20) officers stopped a vehicle linked to the supply of drugs.
They subsequently arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of drug driving, possession of a Class-B drug, and for being concerned in the supply of Class-B drugs.
Further enquiries led police to search an address in Thoresby Road in Foxwood where they discovered what is suspected to be a cannabis grow.
A large quantity of Class-B drugs and equipment was seized from the property.
The man was then arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class-B drug and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are committed to tackling the use and supply of illegal drugs in our local communities.”
If you are concerned about drugs in your area then you should contact your local policing team by calling 101.
