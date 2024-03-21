Year one and two students at Wigginton Primary School toured the facility today (Thursday, March 21).

They also took part in a football session on the 3G pitches – synthetic pitches that feel like grass – and visited the stadium’s Little Gym which offers gymnastic based development classes for children.

Some of the children had never tried gymnastics before and said they “really enjoyed it” while one young City fan added: "My favourite part of the tour was seeing the home changing rooms.”

The trip was made possible by the York City Foundation which also arranged free tickets for the York City v Eastleigh match on April 6 for all the children.

Gemma Goff, PE leader at Wigginton Primary School, said: "We originally organised this visit purely based on sport and to inspire the younger generation to come along and see the facilities.

"We are very grateful for the Foundation and Little Gym on making this possible and it's given the children a chance to see what’s on offer to them."

Foundation manager Paula Stainton added: "The visit from Wigginton Primary School is another fine example of how we engage with the young community of York.

"It's great to be able to showcase the Community Stadium and all the facilities as well as what the Foundation does."