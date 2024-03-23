YORK is a beautiful city - with pubs galore, plenty of must-see historical sites and a wide selection of indie cafés, it has something for everyone.

Before starting my undergraduate degree in York, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect.

Having never gone further north than Suffolk, I didn’t have a whole lot of experience to go off!

I’ve been living in York for about six months now - with that in mind, here are the most surprising things that I’ve learned during my short time here.

1. York is more than just the Minster

Whether you’re up for braving a scary Ghost Bus tour around the city or in the mood to satisfy your sweet tooth at York’s Chocolate Story (a personal favourite of mine), you’re sure to find all sorts of niche attractions in York.

Of course, everyone loves to wander through or around York Minster and climb the steps to Clifford’s Tower, but there are a lot of other, less-visited destinations to see as well.

Want to try the Ghost Bus Tour in York? Picture: Mike Tipping.

For any fellow Harry Potter fans, The Shop That Must Not Be Named is Siriusly cool, specialising in all sorts of Harry Potter merchandise, including collectors’ items.

Going on the York Cats Tour is definitely on my bucket list for 2024 - this trail takes you all across York to find small cat statues that are dotted around the city.

2. Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-What?

When I was first learning my way around the city, I thought for sure that the Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate street sign was fake, as some kind of elaborate prank for new students.

So, you can imagine my shock when I learned that this is actually a real street in York, as is Gillygate and Shambles. As far as I’m concerned, York definitely wins the prize for being the city with the most creative street names!

I also didn’t expect so many of these names to end with “gate”... Minstergate, Goodramgate, Fossgate (slightly disappointingly, the last of these streets is named after the Foss River, rather than Bob Fosse, as I have recently been informed)..

3. You’re never far from a cuppa

In York, it’s easy to find a cute coffee shop for every occasion.

If I want to enjoy a nice catch-up with friends, Bison Coffee on Heslington Road is my go-to. With its vintage aesthetic, delicious bagels and very affordable student prices, it ticks all my boxes, that’s for sure.

Or, if I’m looking for somewhere a bit quieter to catch up on work, The Perky Peacock is the perfect place. It might be tucked away under Lendal Bridge, but you definitely don’t want to miss out on their bacon butties.

Miss the queues at Bettys and head for the Perky Peacock cafe by Lendal Bridge says Charlotte

Not for you? No worries - there is a vast selection of independent coffee shops all over the city! For that reason, if you ever bump into me in town, chances are I’ll have some sort of caffeinated beverage in hand.

4. There are people here from everywhere

I never expected such a diverse variety of accents to crop up in the city centre! Of course, the classic Yorkshire dialect is the most common but I hear Scouse and Geordie dialects fairly frequently too.

I will admit that I have faced the occasional communication barrier during my time here. I think some people in York tend to shorten or completely cut out the word “the” when they speak, which can be a little confusing for York newbies.

By no means is this to say that I have mastered the Yorkshire dialect. Far from it, in fact.

Even though my ability to understand the Yorkshire dialect is gradually improving, I doubt that anyone will take me for a true Yorkshire lass anytime soon....

5. There’s a whole new vocabulary

Before coming to York, I had never heard the word “mardy” (meaning "grumpy") used by anyone except the Arctic Monkeys. My flatmates from York also use this word quite a bit so I can confidently assure any Southern sceptics that this word wasn’t just made up by Alex Turner for a catchy song.

"Fairs" is another word that is often chucked about, especially by young people. It’s a kind of nonchalant reply, the equivalent of saying the more formal “okay” and I'll admit I have got into the habit of saying it myself.

6. The Yorkshire Rose…is everywhere!

It’s nearly impossible for me to step foot into town without seeing the iconic White Rose of York at least once. This symbol is displayed in shop windows; municipal buildings and even pubs!

I really didn’t expect York to maintain such a strong connection to its past but I think this is something that makes York unique and sets it apart from anything else I’ve seen before.

I imagine that the use of this floral design might appear a little excessive for Southerners who aren’t familiar with York’s history.

I suppose it’s a good thing that I studied the War of the Roses during my History A Level.

7. York’s culinary creativity is next-level

The York Roast Co is famous for its Yorkshire Pudding wraps - and even does a Christmas version!

Everyone’s heard of Yorkshire puddings. But have you ever heard of a Yorkshire pudding wrap? People in York have.

This delicacy is a York Roast Co. speciality: your choice of roast meat is served with vegetables, stuffing and gravy, all lovingly wrapped in a giant Yorkshire pud. For any fellow veggies out there, there is also a vegetarian option!

I really like sweet treats and the coffee-and-brunch restaurant Rise is my one-stop shop for artistic and Instagram-worthy snacks. Why join the queue outside Bettys when the city is full of so many other unique and artisanal restaurants to try?

