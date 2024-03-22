HMi Elements is partnering with explosion proof equipment expert, Cobic-Ex, to extend its distribution network, for its innovative range of PC workstations, designed for use on offshore and land-based oil rigs.

The relationship marks a significant milestone in HMi Elements' international expansion goals, allowing the business to tap into Cobic-Ex's worldwide clientele, including those across Europe, UAE, KSA, USA, Nigeria and South Africa.

HMi Elements is headquartered in Malton, with an R&D facility in Leeds, West Yorkshire, and a base in Houston Texas, specialises in delivering advanced technology customised for use in hazardous areas, in particular for the global oil and gas sector.

Their cutting-edge computers are relied upon by industry leaders, including Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco, Cameron, and Nabors, among others. HMi Elements' products are widely recognised for their outstanding performance and reliability, particularly in challenging environments, notably Zone 1 and Zone 2 areas and the business has an enviable reputation for quality and service.

Cobic-Ex is a Netherlands-based online marketplace, specialising in providing ATEX equipment and explosion-proof solutions to its customers, including cameras, air conditioners and lighting. The business originated from LHS Consultants, founded in 2003, a company with a rich history and a well-established reputation in the industry, and over 20 years’ experience in providing safe and effective products to a huge number of its customers.

The collaboration, founded on shared values and a commitment delivering exceptional solutions in the realm of explosion-proof equipment, will also see Cobic-Ex supporting the promotion of HMi Elements’ industry-leading product portfolio.

Shannen de’Vries, who was instrumental in facilitating the partnership and charged with a business development role at HMi Elements, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Cobic-Ex to support even more people working in hazardous oil and gas environments to increase their safety, efficiency and productivity.

“These are highly pressured environments, so it is vital that workers are equipped with secure and effective devices that allow them to complete their tasks with ease.

“Cobic-Ex is the ideal fit for us, their commitment to quality, safety and a client-focused service aligns seamlessly with our own vision and values. While we are still in the early days of our relationship, I am looking forward to fostering a long-term alliance between our two brands.”

Co-founder of Cobic-Ex, Gido van Tienhoven (MSc.) said: "We are proud to work with HMi Elements because they're clearly the leading brand for explosion-proof HMIs (human-machine interfaces).

“We recognise the high production quality from our own experience with manufacturing Ex equipment. Additionally, we know that their HMIs are top of the line, backed by a business with an extensive history and a reputation for quality and innovation at its core. This relationship is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence, promising mutually beneficial outcomes in the realm of explosion-proof HMIs.”

Emerging from the esteemed heritage of LHS Consultants, established in 2003, Cobic-Ex carries a rich legacy and a firmly established reputation in the industry. With a robust presence in manufacturing markets and strategic alliances with top-tier manufacturers, Cobic-Ex has meticulously assembled a varied portfolio featuring top-notch ATEX products.

HMi Elements’ products are available now on the Cobic-Ex website. To find out more about HMi Elements’ products, please visit: www.hmielements.com