North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV stills of two men they’d like to speak with following a theft at a shop in Selby.

It happened at Home Bargains, Bawtry Road, on February 24 and involved the theft of a large number of groceries and household items.

The CCTV stills shows two men – one wearing an orange shirt and hoodie and the other in a dark coloured jumper.

If members of the public recognise the men in the footage, they are asked to get in touch as the police believe the pair may have information that can could help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101 and select option 1.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12240033926 when passing on information.