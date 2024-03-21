Thieves struck at Morrisons in Castlegate, Malton, at 11.30am on Thursday, February 8.

North Yorkshire Police has issued photographs of three men they want to speak to about the theft.

A force spokesperson said they may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information should email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk, phone 101, select option two and ask for PC720, or contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12240030260 when passing information.