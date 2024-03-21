Over £1,200 of alcohol was stolen from a supermarket in North Yorkshire, police said.

Thieves struck at Morrisons in Castlegate, Malton, at 11.30am on Thursday, February 8.

North Yorkshire Police has issued photographs of three men they want to speak to about the theft.

A force spokesperson said they may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information should email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk, phone 101, select option two and ask for PC720, or contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12240030260 when passing information.