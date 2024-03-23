Jonathan Green, who retired from Naburn Primary last month, was one of several education champions from around the country congratulated at No 10 by school standards minister Damian Hinds on March 12.

He had been nominated for the honour by York Outer MP Julian Sturdy.

It capped an eventful 12 months for Mr Green and his former school which saw Naburn Primary first saved from closure and then win recognition as ‘School of the Year’ in the Press Community Pride Awards last year.

When Mr Green eventually retired last month, children sang ‘Oh he really is our hero!’ at a farewell assembly.

Naburn Primary School children singing farewell to headteacher Jonathan Green when he retired last month (Image: Naburn Primary School)

Mr Green joined Naburn Primary in September 2021 following a career as head of Archbishop of York Primary in Bishopthorpe.

His appointment was part-time only – and was meant to last for only one term.

Instead, following a shock ‘disappointing’ Ofsted inspection just weeks after he joined the school, and in the face of falling pupil numbers, he faced a battle to save Naburn Primary from closure.

The school was told by City of York Council that it must become part of an academy chain within months or risk being closed.

Mr Green pledged to save it – issuing a rallying call in which he said: “I am blessed with a superb staff (and) a highly motivated, intelligent governing body. Our parents are with us. We will fight to save our village school. Come on Naburn!”

'Come on, Naburn!': Staff, parents and pupils at Naburn Primary after headteacher Jonathan Green, far left, pledged to save the school from closure (Image: Naburn Primary School)

The community rallied round - with villagers packing out a community meeting to discuss the school’s future and show their support.

Mr Green worked with the local authority, school governors and staff to put together a rapid school improvement plan that saw Naburn brought out of special measures in April 2023.

The primary school’s future was then secured in October 2023 when it was adopted by The Education Alliance (TEAL) Multi Academy Trust.

Children at Naburn Primary wearing 'Mr Green' masks on the day headteacher Jonathan Green retired (Image: Naburn Primary School)

Mr Sturdy said that when he was asked to invite an education champion to Number 10 he knew straight away who it would be.

"After all his efforts to secure the future of Naburn School, I could think of no one more deserving,” he said.

“It is not an understatement to say that the school would not be welcoming new pupils later this year if it was not for him.

“He helped galvanise the enthusiasm and dedication of local parents, governors and teachers.”

Recently-retired Naburn Primary School head Jonathan Green (Image: Naburn Primary School)

Mr Green said he had had a ‘lovely day’ at no 10 – but in typical style insisted it was as much recognition for the school as for him.

“We were made to feel really welcome – and the place is oozing with history,” he said. “You see all those portraits of former prime ministers: the good, the great – and the not so good.”

He and the other education champions were greeted by Mr Hinds in a function room at No 10.

School standards minister Damian Hinds, who greeted former Naburn Primary School head Jonathan Green at 10 Downing Street (Image: Parliament)

They didn’t get to see PM Rishi Sunak – but he was able to exchange a few words with Mr Hinds.

He said that, on hearing Naburn had just 42 pupils, Mr Hinds responded: “Officially, you are the country’s smallest school!”