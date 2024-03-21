North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV stills of a man and woman we would like to speak to following a theft in York.

It happened at Barnitts, Colliergate, on 21 December and involved the theft of kitchenware.

We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101 and select option 1.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240000925 when passing on information.