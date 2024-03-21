The “criminal damage incident” happened between 6.45pm and 7pm in Crichton Avenue, Clifton, on Tuesday, March 5, North Yorkshire Police said.

Police urge anyone who recognises the man to get in touch as they believe he may have information to help their investigation.

Anyone with information should email freya.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for Freya Smith.

Information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12240040359 when passing on information.