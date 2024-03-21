Tim Peake, who was the first British astronaut to live on the International Space Station, will be in York and Harrogate his new tour Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space this Autumn.

Tim joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009, after an 18-year career in the Army – making history in December 2015 as the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

He retired from the ESA in 2023, but has continued to work with them and the UK Space Agency as an ambassador for space to inspire young people to follow careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

From our first forays into space through to the vast potential of the future, there is nobody more qualified than Tim to recount stories from his own journey and bring to life many iconic and groundbreaking missions from the past.

He’ll reveal what spaceflight is really like: from the wondrous view of Earth, living in weightlessness, the unique dangers and unexpected moments of humour, to the years of training and gruelling psychological and physical pressures an astronaut must endure.

Tim said: “I am so honoured to have experienced the wonders of space travel myself, and yet it still continues to amaze me just how much spaces inspires and fascinates people of all ages.

“Being able to share a small taste of what I have discovered during my time as an astronaut – from my own stories to the groundbreaking moments from the past, present and future of space exploration – The Quest To Explore Space will give space fans a unique insight into this most magical place.”

The tour will feature extraordinary archive material and footage as Tim brings to life the awe-inspiring adventures of those pioneering explorers we call astronauts – celebrating the incredible achievements and historic human endeavour of space exploration

The show is heading to Harrogate Convention Centre (Harrogate CC) on Thursday, September 19 and York Barbican on Wednesday, September 25 and his appearance will follow the huge success of Tim’s sold out debut tour My Journey To Space, which ran from 2021 to 2023.

Tickets are on sale now, from www.fane.co.uk/tim-peake or direct from the venue.