Alexander Wilson, 32, Mathieu Soete, 38, Michael Paul Grant, 64, and Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, were all charged following an incident at Rishi Sunak’s house in Kirby Sigston, near Northallerton, on August 3.

When they appeared before York Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, March21), they all entered not guilty pleas to a charge of causing criminal damage to a value of less than £5,000 to roof slates belonging to the prime minister and his wife.

Apart from entering their pleas, they spoke only to confirm their names, ages and addresses during the hearing, which lasted about half an hour.

Three of the four defendants appeared in person. The fourth, Soete, appeared via a video link.

Vincent Sully for the Crown Prosecution Service, and Nicola Hall, who represented all four defendants, agreed that the trial will last two days.

District judge Adrian Lower ordered that the trial be held in front of him at York Magistrates' Court, on July 23 and 24.

He also made legal directions regarding the preparation of the trial.

Wilson, of Bowling Green Terrace, St Ives, Cornwall; Soete, of no fixed address; Grant, of William Burn Grove, Rosewell, Midlothian; and Rugg-Easey, of Lower Crone Street, Shiremoor, Newcastle, were all released on bail on condition they do not enter the parish of Kirby Sigston. They must all attend their trial in person.

When the four had been charged, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Special Crime Division, said that all defendants have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”