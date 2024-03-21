A woman and three children were injured in a hit-and-run in York, police said.
At 1.30pm on Wednesday (March 20) they were travelling in a Citroen C4 Picasso on the A59 at Allerton Park
A vehicle struck the car at traffic lights on the roundabout of the junction with the A1(M).
The woman and three children were left with minor injuries as a result, North Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesperson said the vehicle that struck the Citroen did not stop after the collision and left onto the A1(M) heading south.
They added: “The vehicle is described as a small, fairly new van. It was brown in colour, with a lot of sign-writing on it, possibly orange in colour.”
Police urge anyone who saw the crash or vehicles before to email david.minto@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference number 12240049666.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article