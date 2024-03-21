At 1.30pm on Wednesday (March 20) they were travelling in a Citroen C4 Picasso on the A59 at Allerton Park

A vehicle struck the car at traffic lights on the roundabout of the junction with the A1(M).

The woman and three children were left with minor injuries as a result, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson said the vehicle that struck the Citroen did not stop after the collision and left onto the A1(M) heading south.

They added: “The vehicle is described as a small, fairly new van. It was brown in colour, with a lot of sign-writing on it, possibly orange in colour.”

Police urge anyone who saw the crash or vehicles before to email david.minto@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference number 12240049666.