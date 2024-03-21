North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for information about a burglary at the York Railway Institute clubhouse in Hamilton Drive.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at about 6pm on Friday, March 1.

"Three men dressed in black entered the cellar of the clubhouse, stole a bottle of vodka, and ran off towards Allanson Grove.

"Please email mickey.sander@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 886 Sander, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240037930 when passing on information.