AN investigation is underway after a child was bitten by a dog outside a school in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they are urging dog owners to take extra care, after a child was bitten by a dog in Knaresborough.
A force spokesman said: "It happened on Wednesday 13 March 2024, at school pick-up time, outside the front gate of St Mary's RC Primary School, Tentergate Road.
"The dog was tied to a fence at the entrance. The child received minor injuries and was treated in hospital.
"If you saw the incident, or the dog involved is yours, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Email jack.bocking@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, quoting reference 12240045161.
"Dog owners are urged take responsibility for their pets. Please do not leave dogs unattended around school premises near where young children may be playing."
