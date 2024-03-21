The event begins at the Yorkshire Museum with informative talks and Q&As, followed by an interactive programme at York Art Gallery from 7.15pm, marking the gallery’s first-ever LATE event.

Reignite III brings together leading figures from York’s business and cultural sectors to explore the city’s rise as a global hub for creative industries and businesses.

Building on York’s UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts designation (one of only 25 globally), the event will shine a light on the city’s thriving creative exports and how it can further position itself on the international stage.

As the city approaches its 10th year of this designation, Reignite III explores how York can better leverage this recognition.

Aesthetica Director Cherie Federico said: “Reignite aims to unite York in supporting the creative industries’ high growth and economic potential.

“We’ll explore maximizing our UNESCO designation to propel the city towards a bright future on the global stage. International organisations already operate here; it’s time to celebrate York’s global creative impact.”

Rachel Bean, Project Manager at York BID, said: “By fostering collaboration between businesses and cultural organisations, we can ensure York continues to be a thriving centre for creativity and innovation. Reignite has made big strides in raising awareness of the city’s UNESCO designation, and we want more businesses to wear this badge with pride.”

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting this event and I’d encourage anyone invested in York’s creative future to come along and be part of this important discussion.”

Reignite III promises an evening packed with thought-provoking presentations from York BID and Make It York, as well as Aesthetica, creators of the BAFTA-Qualifying Film Festival, International Magazine and award-winning Art Prize; Pilot Theatre, an award-winning, international touring theatre based in York exhibiting across the globe; and Button Down Productions, a Yorkshire-based independent television company, working with the likes of BBC, Channel 4, Wired, Cadbury, and Sky. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how businesses can utilise the city’s UNESCO status to their advantage and contribute to York’s international creative profile.

After the presentations, York Art Gallery will feature a live DJ and refreshments allowing guests to also explore the gallery’s exhibitions after dark. A dedicated drawing studio will provide a space for artistic expression, while a bespoke Audio-Visual experience will show how sound and light can interact with the body, created by Viridian FX (House of the Dragon, Netflix, HBO, Amazon).

The evening will also celebrate the winners of the prestigious Aesthetica Art Prize, providing a unique opportunity to meet this year’s finalists.

For tickets, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/858761577997?aff=oddtdtcreator