York Mosque in Bull Lane will hold its Unity Iftaar on Saturday, March 23 at 5pm.

Unity Iftaar happens across the UK during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the month of fasting known as Ramadan.

York Mosque and Islamic Centre (Image: York Mosque and Islamic Centre)

Faizal Mohamudbuccus, committee member and ambassador at York Mosque and Islamic Centre, said: “This event is happening throughout mosques in the UK.

“We aim to explain about Ramadan and why we are fasting."

“There will be stalls with information and interfaith communities and other partners we work with are attending, along with local MPs and councillors.

“When we break our fast we will share our food with the wider public.

“We look forward to welcoming the community of York to our open evening.”

During Ramadan, Muslims across the world fast from food and water from dawn until sunset for 30 days.

The period ends with the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival.