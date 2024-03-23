Anyone who has watched it will not only have fallen in love with main characters Emma and Dexter but also the breathtaking Edinburgh skyline, which features prominently throughout the drama.

The morning after the night before, Em and Dex walk up Arthur's Seat - the dormant volcano that sits in the heart of the Scottish capital like a giant, green, sleeping lion - and take in the incredible view of the city before them.

Ambika Mod as Emma and Leo Woodall as Dexter in Netflix series One Day -in Edinburgh when they first meet. Image: Ludovic Robert/Netflix

For years, fans of the story (it was a successful novel and film before it was adapted into a series by Netflix) have been making a pilgrimage to Edinburgh to walk in the couple's footsteps and see that view for themselves, panning across from the Greek-inspired columns of Calton Hill, down to Princes Street and the giant clock face of the Balmoral Hotel, the Gothic rocket ship of the Scott Monument to the fort-like castle sitting high up on the Old Town ridge.

But now there is a new vantage point to take in Edinburgh's historic highlights.

The W is the Marriot's five-star hotel, newly opened in the heart of the city - just a five-minute stroll from Waverley Railway Station at the east end of Princes Street (and bang next to the swanky St James Quarter full of shops, restaurants and even an Everyman cinema).

The hotel has become a talking point among locals because of its design and scale. Indeed, it has become a new landmark in the city with its golden curl design peeking out above Edinburgh's historic gems and visible from many vantage points in the capital.

Our reporter Maxine Gordon enjoys a trip to her home city taking in a visit to its new five-star hotel, W Edinburgh, the golden coil building in the background. Photo - supplied

The architects envisaged it as a 'falling ribbon' to reflect Edinburgh as a city of festivals and celebration. Indeed, it is called the Ribbon building - however, locals have their own ideas and have christened it something else altogether - 'golden turd', on account, they say, of it resembling the coil shape of the poo emoji.

Needless to say, national media have picked up on this. However, I'm sure hotel bosses can't be too alarmed. After all, they say there is no such thing as bad publicity.

And surely the measure of any new hotel has to be not just what it looks like, but what it is like to visit.

Which is just what I did earlier this month, when I was invited to review the complete W experience.

From the glass of champagne on arrival to the bespoke cocktails waiting for me at the sit-up bar in my room, I knew this was some place rather special.

A tour of the hotel only cemented this view. Simply put, there is nowhere quite like this in Edinburgh. Born and raised in Edinburgh, I still get a thrill from seeing the city from up high. Normally, I climb up Calton Hill or Salisbury Crags or Arthur's Seat in the Queen's Park - but now I know an easier way. Just take the lift to the bar at the W or its Sushisamba restaurant (which are both open to non-residents) and savour all those Edinburgh sites.

And it is only from inside the hotel that the controversial design starts to make sense. From the outside, the giant swirl of 'ribbon' now dominating the Edinburgh skyline seems too exotic, too curvy, too shiny, for this city built of stone and regularity and often cast under a grey-white sky. Yet from the inside, it seems to be at the beating heart of the city; the eyes of the capital, through which you can see the city at its best.

Those curves are in fact the open terraces that wind round the hotel, and the higher up you go, the better the view.

The best experience is at the pinnacle, where a roof-top bar with 360-degree views will open in the summer.

W Edinburgh - view of Calton Hill from its roof top terrace bar. Image supplied

During my visit, I had to settle for cocktails in the hotel bar, and a sensational dinner at Sushisamba, which still afforded views to die for. And from the wall of glass windows it was magical to see Edinburgh lit up at night.

The cocktail menu is a bit different (in keeping with the personality of the hotel). Don't expect to see all the usual suspects listed, but be reassured the essence of them are all here, just with a Celtic twist. Many are named after Scottish or Irish myths or creatures and have an English as well as Gaelic name. My pre-dinner date was with The Trickster (Amadan Dubh), a delicious mix of white rum, cherry, grapefruit sherbet, house-made grenadine and lime. Zingy and refreshing, it proved to be the perfect palate sharpener ahead of dinner at hotel restaurant Sushisamba, one floor higher.

At first glance, the menu at Sushisamba seems an odd one, mixing the flavours of Japan with those of Southern America. There's sushi as well as steak on offer here, but think of it another way: it's just surf and turf, but with the W spin!

We picked the Taste of Samba menu, which at £95 a head promised to deliver flavours from across both geographic terrains.

In reality, it was a food marathon - but one dressed for a Paris catwalk. Each plate rivalled its predecessor in looks and taste. We nibbled on salty edamame beans and crispy plantain chips, before hungrily gobbling down mini tacos filled with succulent lobster laced with avocado and shallots. Little parcels of Wagyu beef came next, served as gyoza dumplings, then shrimp tempura. We did pause, enjoying our bottle of clean and delicious Portuguese Vinho Verde, before diving into a generous platter of sushi that was almost too pretty to touch. Black cod with miso, beef skewers and asparagus cooked in the robata style came next.

Sushi platter at Sushisamba at W Edinburgh. Photo by Maxine Gordon

We were defeated really, but had to find reserves for dessert: a sticky toffee and banana pudding with ice-cream and roasted pineapple served with a jammy and sweet brioche-like roll.

After a nightcap in the bar, we retired to our room, and had a great night's sleep.

Besides the bar in the middle of the bedroom, we had a designer coffee machine and a giant swivel smart TV, so you could turn it to watch from bed or the sofa area.

The shower and toilet are in two separate cubicles within the room with the wash basins in the actual bedroom, acting as a divider between the sleeping and showering areas. This open-plan design suited us, but some travellers might prefer a bit more privacy when sharing a room.

Breakfast, priced at £25 per head, is served until 10.30am and we turned up as late as we could, still full from the night before.

There was a fantastic choice, from a full Scottish breakfast to either mushrooms, avocado or eggs on toast, as well as waffles, and continental choices such as pastries and toast, cheese and cold meats, porridge and fruit salad.

We chose the healthiest-looking option of yoghurt with berries and home-made granola, but also the most unusual choice: the Rabanada which was a thick doorstep of Brazilian French toast, smothered in Dulce De Leche and with a scoop of sweet potato butter on top. It was heavy going, very hearty, and sweet! The butter was a first for me; light orange in colour, it tasted creamy but not like sweet potato.

Off season, rooms start at around £200 but rise up to £800 at peak times, the duty manager informed us. Suites are available too - check the website for latest prices.

With Edinburgh just a two-and-a-half our train hop away from York, anyone looking for somewhere special to stay in the capital, should dial W for wonderful.

Fact file

W Edinburgh

1 St James Square, Edinburgh

T: 0131 388 8000

W: www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/ediwh-w-edinburgh/overview