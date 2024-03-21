LNER will also offer the products for free at its stations – including York – and offices.

Research commissioned by the rail firm into the accessibility of period products while travelling found that one in five people have experienced a time where they needed period products for themselves of someone else but couldn’t access any.

Stickers informing customers that environmentally friendly period products made by TOTM are available will be displayed in LNER customer toilets both onboard and in first class lounges.

Customers can request period products directly from an LNER team member or order a ‘Package for a Friend’ through the train operator’s ‘Let’s Eat At Your Seat’ catering service using a QR code direct from their phone. LNER colleagues will then discreetly deliver the product to the customer at their seat, the rail firm said.

Read next:

Gill McKay, an on train delivery manager with LNER who has been involved in ‘Package for a Friend’ since its inception, said customer feedback highlighted the “upset that can be experienced by not having access to period products”.

“We believe everyone should be able to travel with confidence and in comfort and providing free, environmentally friendly products to anyone who needs them is just one way we can provide support, help the planet and break down barriers and stigma.”