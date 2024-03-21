Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has donated £3,000 to York Foodbank.

The £3,000 donation came from the housebuilder’s Community Fund initiative.

Adam Raffell, Manager at York Foodbank, says the scheme will be used to sponsor a giftcard initiative called Taste and See.

He said: “The scheme allows people to spend the gift cards at participating local Co-Op stores on an array of fresh, refrigerated and frozen food items. The advantage to this is that the full value of the gift cards is spent by the foodbank users directly in stores, enabling them to feel empowered during a difficult time and supporting in taking away the stigma of using a foodbank. ”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt & David Wilson Home Yorkshire East added: "Last year, York Foodbank managed to extend a lifeline, distributing three-day emergency food supplies to 9,521 individuals in crisis last year, making a huge difference to many lives all around York.

“We feel incredibly honoured to stand alongside York Foodbank, who are tirelessly devoted to offering support to those grappling with the harsh realities of our current cost of living crisis. “

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has their Head Office within the York Foodbank service area as well as Mortimer Park in Driffield, which has a second phase coming soon.