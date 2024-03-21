Heidi Stower, 12, from Strensall, York, who has been supporting Cancer Research UK since she was four-months-old, received the Young Volunteer of the Year accolade at a special ceremony in Manchester.

Read next:

Flashback to Heidi and friend Molly-Rose Warren taking part in Pretty Muddy Kids



It was part of the charity's annual Flame of Hope Awards which acknowledge remarkable efforts in volunteering made by people from all walks of life and of all ages- with Heidi being the youngest this year.



The Huntington School pupil, first began taking part in the charity’s Race for Life event as a baby alongside her mum Sarah Stower and aunty, Rachel Speight-McGregor.

Flashback to Heidi Stower fundraising with her mum, aunty and friend, Molly-Rose Warren



An audience of fellow award winners at the prestigious event held at The Monastery in Manchester heard how Heidi has shown exceptional dedication to Cancer Research UK and contributed towards raising over £30,000 through bake and table top sales, bucket collections, a sponsored silence, cold water dips and swim. She has continued to take part in Race for Life each year and has been a team captain for Relay For Life York for the last seven years.

Heidi collecting at Tesco in 2016 (Image: Supplied)



Heidi, whose family members have been effected by cancer, said: “It felt really good to receive this award and I felt very proud. I aim to continue contributing and helping make a difference to others in the best way I can.”

Heidi’s mum Sarah said: “I’m so proud of Heidi. It was lovely for her to be recognised for all her fundraising over the years. I feel it’s really important to encourage our young people to get involved with volunteering. Heidi has made some great friends, had fun and learnt valuable life skills along the way.”



Cancer Research UK has more than 25,000 registered volunteers – enough to fill the Royal Albert Hall five times.



The Young Volunteer of the Year award, which was presented by Cancer Research UK chief operating officer Angela Morrison, celebrates an individual that has demonstrated outstanding support for the charity raising money and awareness.

Angela Morrison and Heidi at the awards (Image: Supplied)



Chief Executive of Cancer Research UK, Michelle Mitchell, said: “The Flame of Hope Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate and thank the amazing people who give their time and energy wholeheartedly and who have made outstanding contributions.

"We are proud to have presented almost 2,000 awards since the first ceremony back in 2003 and to be able to shine a spotlight on their incredible efforts and achievements.”



The 2024 Flame of Hope Awards are being held at six events across the UK throughout March. Heidi is among 135 individuals and groups being recognised this year.



Cancer Research UK spokesperson for North Yorkshire Lisa Millett, said: “Time volunteered is not ordinary time. It’s time infused with passion, drive and determination. It’s time honouring lost family members and friends. Or extra time gained thanks to advances in research.



“Every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person.”

Rachel and Heidi Race for Life (Image: Supplied)