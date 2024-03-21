The company has now launched its gigabit broadband services for the first time in the city, saying it is available to 13,000 homes.

Customers in York can now sign-up to services including Gig2 broadband which offers top speeds of 2Gbps – 30 times faster* than local average.

Virgin Media says these ‘hyperfast’ connections are perfect for busy households working remotely, streaming UHD TV shows and films, video calling friends and family and playing games online.

Virgin Media’s services are now available locally after work to bring full fibre connections to the area has been completed.

The network has been built on behalf of nexfibre, which is investing £4.5bn to deliver high speed fibre to the home (FTTH) connections to 5 million homes across the UK by 2026.

Virgin Media O2 is using this next-generation network to deliver its broadband and TV Stream services to homes and businesses in the area.

Julie Agnew, Managing Director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2 said: “13,000 more homes in York can now feel the benefit of Virgin Media’s services - with packages that include everything from next generation multigigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services.

“These ultrareliable full fibre to the home broadband connections come with speeds – up to 30 times faster than local average – providing total peace of mind that whatever you’re doing online, you’ll never be slowed down by your service.”

Rajiv Datta, CEO at nexfibre said: “We're proud to be able to facilitate access to futureproof hyper-fast fibre to more than 13,000 premises in York, thanks to our multi-million pound in investment. We continue on our mission to build and expand our network in suburban and semi-rural areas, and play our part in helping to close the digital divide and boost the UK economy.”

Virgin Media O2 claims to be leading Britain’s gigabit charge with speeds of 1,000Mbps+ available across its entire network. The company says it invests around £2bn a year in its networks and services and is also in the process of upgrading its entire fixed network to full fibre to the home (FTTH) technology over the coming years.

In addition to its ultrafast broadband network, Virgin Media O2’s mobile network covers 99% of the nation’s population with 4G, with the business also rolling out 5G services to bring the latest mobile connectivity to more parts of the country.

nexfibre is a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global and Telefónica and is financed with £4.5 billion of equity and debt investment. It will initially roll out fibre to 5 million homes not currently served by Virgin Media O2’s network by 2026.