Bristol-based Loungers PLC is gearing up to open Vallado Lounge at the Vangarde Shopping Centre on Wednesday May 1, creating 30 jobs.

Builders are presently preparing the empty venue, which is situated next to both the Hollywood Bowl and the Cineworld Cinema.

Recruitment for staff is also currently underway.

City of York Council approved signage for the development earlier this month.

When plans were submitted in November, the premises were to be called Vichinko Lounge, which means Viking in Italian. Vallado is Spanish for fence or defensive wall.

Vallado Lounge will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 11pm and from 9am until Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Promised are a range of breakfasts, brunches, lunches, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus, served in a relaxed, welcoming space.

Loungers says the venue will be a real home from home, catering for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu. Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.

It also aims to put the community and neighbourhood at heart, offering locals a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events – everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

Gemma Irwin, Community Manager at Loungers, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Vallado Lounge in May. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents and shoppers.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of the Vangarde’s food and drink scene. Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

Loungers was founded in 2002 and operates around 250 venues nationally, with three brands- Lounge, Cosy Club and Brightside.

The fast-growing company operates the Cosy Club at 19-22 Fossgate.

In Yorkshire, Loungers also operates venues at places including Ripon, Harrogate, Northallerton and Selby.

The company has a strategy to open 30 venues every year, believing there is a market for 600 Lounges nationally, in addition to its Cosy Club and Brightside brands.

Recently, Nick Collins, chief executive officer of Loungers, said in a trading update: “The opening of every new Lounge means an investment of nearly £1 million into the local high street, and the increased footfall creates a positive knock-on effect on all of the businesses around us.”