The five-year-old lurcher is living at the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane, after being thrown out of a van by whoever had her before.

"Despite attempts to trace who committed this vile act, unfortunately the inspectors could not find them," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Despite everything she has been through, Henley is now doing well - and is ready to find a new family to adopt her.

"She is safe, loved and healthy and ready to start her search for a loving new home," the staff member said.

Staff at the animal home describe Henley as a 'very gentle, sweet natured and friendly girl who just loves her snuggles'.

"She would sit all day getting cuddles if she could," the member of staff said.

"She is sociable with other medium-to-large dogs out on a walk and has lived previously with other lurchers.

"Henley really will make the most wonderful family pet and after all she has been through she certainly deserves it."

Henley will not be able to live in a home where there are cats, small animals or small breeds of dog.

But she can live in a home with medium - large size dogs, and with children aged eight years and over.

She will, however, need adopters who have a fully secure garden with a fence that is at least six feet high.

To find out more about Henley, or to see what other animals like her are available for adoption at the RSPCA's York animal home, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.