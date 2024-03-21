The Potion’s Cauldron Group is to open a ‘Hole In Wand’ mini golf course in Chester.

The moves comes as part of a major expansion drive, which will also include York and other UK locations.

The company is already recruiting for a Venue Manager (Chef Wizard) to help run the 9-hole attraction on Eastgate in the heart of the city.

The golf course is in the process of being built off-site and an opening date of May 20 is planned.

This will add to the Hole in Wand mini golf attractions in York and Blackpool.

The Potions Cauldron Group, which has just celebrated 5 years in business, also operates shops under the Potions Cauldron brand in York and Edinburgh.

Managing Director Stuart Jarman told the Press the company has other projects in development, including “something to announce for York.”

“We have a good year ahead for expansion. We are also currently in talks about another location [elsewhere in the UK],” he added.

The first Potions Cauldron shop opened in York on Shambles in 2018, where the shop remains today along with a ‘Cauldron Experience’ in the secret Potion Room.

In May 2021 ‘The Hole in Wand York’ wizard golf, opened in York’s Coppergate Centre.

In January 2022, ‘The Potions Express’ opened at York Train Station, selling drinks, snacks and magical gifts.

In June 2022, ‘The Hole in Wand Blackpool’ opened, followed by ‘The Potions Cauldron’ Edinburgh in June 2023.

The Chester facility will open all year round and have prices starting from £6.99 per player and each player will receive one of the signature potions to take away worth £3.49 made by The Potions Cauldron Group depending on their score. They include the award winning Basilisk Blood, Tears of a Wizard, Unicorn Essence and Serpents Venom.

Chief Enchantment Officer and Co- founder Ben Fry Said: “Chester is steeped in its own history, much like York and Blackpool therefore Chester is the perfect city for The Hole In Wand mini golf to continue its expansion in the UK.

Phil Pinder, Director of Wizardry and Co-founder added: “Each golf has its own magical story based on the history of the area with York focused heavily on the Georgian period, Blackpool on the Pendle Valley and Witches trials, Chester naturally lends itself to Roman inspiration with a dash of Unicorn!”.

The pair add that with The Hole In Wand York recently being shortlisted as Visitor attraction of the Year at the Visit York awards and The Hole in Wand Blackpool shortlisted in the same category at the Visit Lancashire awards, the magical winning formula expects to make an impact on the city of Chester.

This follows a win in the Insider awards earlier this month and a win in the 2023 York Press Business Awards in November.