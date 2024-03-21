The county’s police force say they are concerned for the welfare of Gary Smith, 58, who is missing from his home in Whitby.

A force spokesman said: “He has not been seen for a number of days. He could have travelled to Newcastle and may have been joined by a man he knows.

“Gary is vulnerable. He has no front teeth and walks with a noticeable limp.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call us immediately on 101, select option 1 and provide reference NYP 20032024-0134.”