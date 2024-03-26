I had an interesting conversation following a lecture I was giving recently. They asked me if I thought that many people fake their mental illnesses, and if so, is that a sign of mental illness?

The answer, like many things in mental health, isn't black and white. There are different reasons why someone might fabricate symptoms. Malingering, for example, involves consciously exaggerating or inventing symptoms to gain something tangible, like avoiding work or obtaining prescription drugs. This behaviour itself isn't classified as a mental illness, but it often points to underlying problems.

Maybe someone is in a highly stressful work environment, and malingering is a desperate coping mechanism. This could of course highlight the need for better mental health support within workplaces.

Fabricated or Induced Illness (FII), previously Munchausen Syndrome, is not uncommon. This is when someone fabricates or deliberately induces illness in themselves, often seeking constant medical attention and portraying themselves as extraordinarily sick. Their motivation isn't typically material gain, but a deep-seated need for sympathy and attention. This behaviour suggests significant emotional distress, possibly stemming from a history of neglect, abuse, or a deep loneliness. While not technically a mental illness like depression or anxiety, it's a clear indication that professional intervention is crucial.

Faking mental illness isn't a straightforward issue. It can point to external pressures, personality disorders, or a desperate cry for help.

Social media can also play a problematic role. Platforms like TikTok have seen a rise in content glorifying mental illness, often with inaccurate portrayals. This "social contagion" can lead some, particularly teenagers, to identify with fabricated illnesses for online validation. Impressionable young minds might struggle to differentiate between real struggles and dramatised portrayals, leading them to believe they have a mental illness they don't.

So, what’s my take on it? Firstly, normalising conversations about genuine mental health struggles, can help people differentiate between real and fabricated experiences. Openly talking about anxiety, depression, and other conditions can help remove the stigma and encourage people to seek help when they genuinely need it. Secondly, responsible media consumption is crucial. Questioning online portrayals and seeking information from reputable sources like mental health charities can prevent misinformation from spreading.

Someone fabricating illness is likely experiencing deep emotional pain. Instead of accusations or ridicule, we should encourage them to seek professional help. Creating safe spaces for open communication is far more effective than judgment.

Martin Furber is a therapist qualified in various modalities and an Instructor Member of MHFA England wellbeing@martinfurber.com Please remember, if you are in a mental health crisis, call your GP, go to A&E, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258.