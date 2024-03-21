Chris Humphreys who has been running the Jam Factory in The Groves since 1998 is asking the council to approve plans to turn the studio at 106 Eldon Street into two properties.

Under the proposal, the Jam Factory would become two properties - a two-bedroom flat and a three-bedroom flat.

The application before planners (ref: 24/00289/FUL) is a resubmission of an earlier application requesting change of use of the building.

The statement to planners reads: "We have used the feedback from our last application (23/02101/FUL), which we withdrew, to come up with a scheme that we hope will be much more acceptable.

"In particular we have learned from our last application that there are too many HMOs in the area so we have scaled back from our original plan of two HMOs to two smaller flats.

"We need to incorporate lots of natural light in all communal areas.

"The windows need to match those of the ones already permitted to ensure privacy and to match the general building.

"All bedrooms need to be a decent size.

"Provision of bike parking and bin storage."

The planning documents reveal that the original building dates back to the 1840s when it was a coach house and stables.

It has been expanded upon and changed since then.

The building was bought by the Mr Humphreys in 1998 and after gaining planning permission for three student flats and music rooms, the building was gradually developed.

The Jam Factory music rooms have been operating for the past 25 years, supported by an education provider and by renting out the flats.

Planning permission was granted three years ago for a further two flats which have gradually been developed.

The proposed flats will have a new separate entrance, accessed through an existing alley way owned by Mr Humphreys.

Planning documents say a new use is needed for the Jam Factory because it has lost its main client and is no longer viable.

The documents state: "The proposal is for a development that will provide two new residential dwellings that will make use of a site that will no longer be used.

"Due to funding cuts, as of July 2024, the client will no longer have a main client (which accounts for most of his income) and therefore the Jam Factory will no longer be economically viable, and the building needs to be used in a different way."

It concludes: "The client [Mr Humphreys] is a family man and has young children and the hours of work are unsuitable.

"The intention is to create affordable luxury housing for possibly students or other occupants."

