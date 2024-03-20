North Yorkshire Police said the woman, in her 30s, was assaulted by an unknown man near to the Barbelle gym in Northway in Scarborough at approximately 10.15am on Thursday, February 29.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers are now appealing for any information from members of the public who tried to help or anyone who was driving in the area that may have caught any relevant dashcam footage.

“Please email andrew.gambles@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Andrew Gambles, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Please quote reference 12240036937 when passing on information.