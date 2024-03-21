h2h enables businesses to flourish through targeted people development and is expanding its team in response to a series of new opportunities for the Yorkshire-based business.

In the last four years, h2h has grown its revenue by 53% and is currently recruiting for additional consultants to meet the rising demand for its services since the pandemic. It recently won a new contract with an international engineering organisation to provide leadership and organisation development support.

Last year, leadership development work accounted for over 65% of projects and the firm has seen unprecedented demand for support in developing first-line managers, who face increasing responsibilities often with minimal experience.

Founded by Susan Binnersley - one of the first female directors at BAE Systems and with three decades’ experience in HR and talent development - h2h works with global brands predominantly in STEM sectors. It works with more than 20 other organisations spanning sectors with global reach including science, engineering, retail, FMCG, food manufacturing, and F1 and nuclear sectors.

Susan said: “Our 20th anniversary is a very special moment and testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our team and the support of our customers over the last two decades. I am particularly proud of our track record of returning customers, many of which we’ve partnered with since the beginning and continue to work with to this day.

“Organisations and their employees are facing unprecedented challenges in the post-pandemic workplace, and with the right guidance, training and development there is a real opportunity to transform the world of work for the better. It’s an exciting time for h2h and I’m looking forward to expanding the team further so we can continue to achieve our purpose of making working lives better.”

Carina Nesbitt, former Group Talent Management Director at Trelleborg, said: “The best thing is having access to h2h’s broad experience. With its different faculties being specialised in different areas, we can always get a good fit for our programme modules..”

Referring to a recent graduate programme, she added: “[It] is creating the culture we want to see in our leaders, the environmental behaviours we need and, crucially, helping to retain the talented people we need to take us into the future.”

Speaking about a leadership programme h2h has delivered to international prospecting business Sopro, Michelle Thomas, Chief People Officer, said: “The effects of the Powering Growth in our People programme continue to be felt across every level of the business from employee through to senior leadership, as a result of the newly honed skills developed by our people managers.

"Whether it be increased confidence in having effective career conversations, improved communication or greater self-awareness leading to heightened emotional intelligence - the impact is far reaching and continues to have a positive impact.”