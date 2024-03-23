WE’RE off to see the Wizard at the Milton Rooms in Malton this Easter.

Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale by Ryedale Youth Theatre (RYT) featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM Film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

The MGM film The Wizard of Oz, premiered in Hollywood on 15 August 1939. This stage adaptation, presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), premiered at the Barbican Centre in London on 17th December 1987. The production starred Imelda Staunton as Dorothy and featured Bille Brown as the Wicked Witch of the West, Paul Greenwood as the Scarecrow and John Bowe as the Tin Man. Imelda Staunton’s husband, Jim Carter (of Downton Abbey fame) played the Cowardly Lion.

A spokesperson fro RYT said: "The RSC Version is a more faithful adaptation of the film, recreating the dialogue and structure of the MGM classic nearly scene for scene. This version includes indelible lines from the movie, like “I’ll get you my pretty…and your little dog too!” and the Wizard’s unforgettable advice to the Tinman: “Remember my sentimental friend, that a heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others.” And of course, the RSC version contains memorable details from the film, including Dorothy’s ruby slippers and the immortal closing line, “There’s no place like home.”

"Director Chloe Shipley assisted by Gemma McDonald and Musical Director Rachael Clarke have created yet another wonderful production for Ryedale Youth Theatre. Rachel Morris took over the role of choreographer and has done a brilliant job with a few helpful tips from Lauren Hood in sunny Spain. Meanwhile, Costume Mistress Jane Gledhill has done a fantastic job to help to bring the characters to life and even created the Toto puppet and the Crows.

"Thanks to the huge amount of voluntary time and effort contributed by all concerned and to a constant stream of very talented and dedicated young performers, from a modest start in 1991 Ryedale Youth Theatre has grown to become one of the most well respected youth theatres in the country."

Ryedale Youth Theatre’s production of The Wizard of Oz (RSC Version) will be performed at the Milton Rooms, Malton from 27th -30th March.

Evenings at 7.15pm : Thursday and Saturday Matinee at 2pm

Tickets for the show are available online from www.yourboxoffice.co.uk