Camera Club members have been out and about taking photos as spring arrives in York.

From magnolia trees bursting into bloom, to pretty blossom decorating trees, our city is looking rather special as spring has officially sprung.

Mix this in with March daffodils and there is plenty of colour around to chase away memories of winter.

Thanks to everyone for posting their photos in Camera Club.

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

Our monthly competition theme for March is York in black and white - and members have been posting lots of atmospheric shots of York in two tone.

