Established in 1986, the firm provides financial planning services to private individuals, corporate businesses and professional practices.

After graduating from York University in 1999, Asif spent 10 years in advertising before developing a passion for finance, which led him to become a qualified charted financial planner.

With a desire to try something new, Asif decided to put his economics degree to good use, and has since taken on various voluntary roles, which included him serving as president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) in York for 2 years. Asif is currently vice president.

Asif is a fellow of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) - the highest level of qualification awarded in the industry - and has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in areas such as retirement planning, pensions, and tax planning. He also has several prestigious qualifications including his Resolution Accreditation in Financial Planning in Divorce - a qualification held by few financial planners.

Asif, originally from London, is now an honorary northerner after his move to York in 2002, where he will continue to service many of his clients.

Karl Pemberton, managing director at Active Chartered Financial Planners said: “Asif’s appointment represents a pivotal moment for Active Chartered Financial Planners as we continue to build our team, geographical reach and enhance our capabilities.

“Asif brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly bolster our service offerings and further solidify our commitment to providing top-tier financial planning solutions for our clients across the North.”

Asif Sadullah said: “I’m delighted to be joining Active Chartered Financial Planners and begin working with such an amazing group of people.

“During my first meeting with Karl, I was very excited to hear about his clear vision for the business and more importantly the positive culture that he has instilled across the office.”