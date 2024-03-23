The Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes, an emergency voluntary blood bike charity, are appealing for local motorcyclists who can dedicate a little of their time to transport blood across the region.

The Whiteknights are a charity organisation who aid the NHS by offering out of hours services helping transport blood samples across the region when demand is stretched.

Members of the Pocklington based, Widows Sons Masonic Biker Group, have been instrumental in raising nearly twenty-thousand pounds to provide the voluntary Blood Bike service and the Transfusion Team at York Hospital with a new BMW R1250RT bike that services North Yorkshire.

Andy Hunn of the Widows Sons said: “We’re very proud to have purchased a new Blood Bike which will operate in the areas covered by York and Scarborough NHS Foundation Trust.

“Whiteknights Volunteer Blood Bikers provide a marvelous service totally free of charge to hospitals and hospices in our region.”

The charity states that every free of charge journey offered by the Whiteknight volunteers ensures that the NHS don’t have to fork out for more expensive out of hours transgers.

Cat Reed, a Senior Pharmacy Technician at York Hospital, said of the service: “We only call Whiteknights when the medications and Controlled Drugs require urgent delivery.

“We know they’re all volunteers and so we treat the Blood Bike service with the respect and value it deserves – you do a brilliant job!”

For anyone who may be interested in finding out more or becoming a Whiteknight themselves, more information can be found on their website or through the Facebook page.