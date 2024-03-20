The British Medical Association (BMA), the trade union representing junior doctors, announced today (March 20) that it will continue with industrial action for a further six months.

The vote saw 33,869 junior doctors vote yes to the question: "Are you prepared to take part in strike action?"

The ballot had a turnout of 61.86 per cent, with 34,601 votes cast in total.

Previously, junior doctors at York Hospital staged their "longest ever" strike - which ran from January 3 until January 9 - it was the 10th round of strikes.

READ NEXT:

The BMA said: "While workload and waiting lists are at record highs, junior doctors’ pay has been cut by more than a quarter since 2008.

"A crippling cost-of-living crisis, burnout and well below inflation pay rises risk driving hard working doctors out of their profession at a time when we need them more than ever.

"If junior doctors are forced out of the NHS because of poor pay and conditions, the services we all rely on to look after our loved ones will suffer."

During previous strike action, a spokesperson for York Hospital issued advice, saying: "Anyone with an appointment should continue to attend as planned unless they have been contacted to rearrange.

"This includes using 111 online as the first port, and only using 999 if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.

"For more information on when to call 999 and when to go to A&E, you can visit the NHS UK website."