They were on patrol with the DVSA in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate, as part of a crackdown on unsafe vehicles in the county.

And the officers said they “couldn’t look past” the damage to the vehicle.

“We issued an immediate prohibition notice on it and the driver is being dealt with,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.



“Thankfully we don't often see windscreens this bad. But there's a lot of muck on the roads at the moment, and even dirt can impair your view - especially with low sun at this time of year.”

Police urge drivers to inspect their windscreens for cracks and chips.