The Black Lion pub in Skelton-on-Ure, near Ripon, was acquired from Admiral Taverns by a Community Benefit Society Group on March 14 and is now owned by its shareholders.

The Black Lion hopes to be open to the public by the winter of 2024 (Image: Supplied)

Skelton-on-Ure Pub & Hub secretary Sandy Delf said: “This is massive news for a village that has recently lost its school and shop.

​“The management group has worked long and hard, and along with the successful levelling up funding application and shareholder pledge backing, has managed to gain ownership.”

A village hall meeting in 2022 and survey attracted a lot of interest with more than 85 per cent of the village’s 360 residents wanting to see a pub running again.

Almost £240,000 has been raised in funds by shareholders to date and a Government grant of a similar size from its Community Ownership Fund has been secured.

Volunteers formed a working party to clear up the one acre site before beginning on the interior (Image: Sandy Delf)

The group’s first working party of 30 volunteers took to the one acre site last Saturday (March 16) where four trailer loads of green waste were removed and a skip filled.

The pub's signage has been reduced to ‘AC IO’ and the interior requires some special attention but there are hopes for a busy bar by the winter of this year. Volunteers got to work within 48 hours of acquiring the pub (Image: Sandy Delf)

Sandy said: “The Community Benefit Society 'Skelton-on-Ure Pub and Hub' group have worked many hours behind the scenes to achieve ownership and therefore control of the village local.

“They have many plans but the very first one is to make the entire building water tight. It is hoped to create both a pub and a welcoming community hub serving both alcohol and coffee.

“Many cyclists pass through on the route through to Ripon and the Dales.

“Already some music groups have stated a keen interest to attend once the doors are open.

“Watch this space!!”

For further information see www.skeltonblacklion.com